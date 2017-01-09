Ellwood Texas Forge Navasota (ETFN) received Nadcap accreditation for Heat Treatment and Aerospace Quality System (AC7004) in January 2016. Nadcap accreditation for Non-Destructive Testing was received in October 2016.

Nadcap is recognized as the international quality assurance standard for Special Processes used in the aerospace and defense industries.