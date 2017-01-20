Gigabit Ethernet-to-Fiber Media Converter offers speeds up to 1000Mbps.January 20, 2017
Featuring 10/100/1000TX Ethernet port and dual rate 100/1000 SFP slot, IMC-C1000-SFP Series Gigabit Ethernet-to-Fiber Media Converter comes in compact IP-30 rated package and features simple plug-and-play connectivity solution. Applied in factory automation and security, Converter comes with built-in LFP and FEF function and has surge and ESD protection. Unit provides redundant input power of...
AMP Series Power Amplifiers offer internal bias circuitry.January 20, 2017
Yielding millimeter-wave saturated power up to 38dBm at 35.5GHz and 15.5dBm at 110GHz, AMP Series Power Amplifiers generate control voltages. Incorporating reverse voltage protection, units provide proper voltage sequencing. Applied in transceivers, upconverters, EW and radar systems, Power Amplifiers offer LO amplification that is required for military use.
LED Linear Lights uses MultiDrive™ and OverDrive™ Strobe technologies.January 20, 2017
Along with overcurrent protection, LM45 and LM75 series of Compact Linear Lights feature high-pulse operation. Offering PNP and NPN strobe input and continuous operation or strobe mode, units come with multiple lensing options. Compact at 51mm, product offers 5-pin M12 quick-disconnect cable, 0–10V analog control and narrow lens. Mountable via rear T-SLOT channel, LM45 comes with 4 LEDs and...
25W Ku-Band High Power Transceiver offers complete airborne Satcom solution.January 20, 2017
Integrating GaN SSPA, upconverters, downconverters and digital control technology, 25W Ku-Band High Power Transceiver features optional vibration insensitive OCXO. With built-in SSPA protection against high VSWR loads, 25W HPT transmits from 13.75 to 14.5GHz from 950 to 1700MHz IF frequency with < 1.0 dB gain variation over 36MHz band. Providing frequency block down conversion from 10.7 to...
EREN-27E1K Equipment Rack Enclosure features vented top and bottom.January 20, 2017
EREN-27E1K 19-inch Equipment Rack Enclosure has integrated cooling fans, lockable and removable side panels for organizing multiple electronic components. Made of welded steel body and tempered glass front door with double swing steel rear door, product measures 54.8 x 23.6 x 39.4 in. (HxWxD). Featuring 10-32 rail threading with adjustable front and rear rails, unit comes with reversible...
Uni-S Series Crimping Applicators provide ease of set up.January 20, 2017
Uni-S Series Crimp Applicators provide economical product line with broader range of applications. Capable of accomodating insulated ferrules in continuoes strip, splice terminals and Mylar tape terminals, product is used in termination applications and accommodates carrier strips with mechanical and pneumatic feed applicators.
Tuff Tow Options for Multiple TrailersJanuary 20, 2017
The Tuff Tow unit can easily be transferred from one trailer to the next allowing you to be able to take advantage of this solution for all your towing needs.
At Tuff Tow we offer additional brackets that can be added to trailers so that you are able to put the unit to work for multiple situations.
Whether your trailer frame is aluminum or steel these brackets can be attached...
DCP 120kW Power Converter features buck/boost capability.January 20, 2017
Facilitating intergration of DC sources with energy storage devices such as batteries and supercapacitors into multi generator applications, DCP 120kW Power Converter offers bi-directional energy flow and scalable power. Available in 0-800V DC range, unit enables connection of energy storage systems to DC link of active line modules, inverters offer scalable power and efficiency of 98.6% up to...
2200°F Inert Atmosphere Pit Furnace from GrieveJanuary 20, 2017
No. 1040 is a 2200°F (1204°C), inert atmosphere pit furnace from Grieve, currently used for heat treating automotive parts in baskets at the customer's facility. Workspace dimensions of this furnace measure 36" wide x 36" deep x 48" high. 78 KW are installed in heavy gauge, high temperature Kanthal AF alloy wire heating elements of rod overbend design and powered through a low...
EC-7VAR Datalogger Kit comes with battery backup.January 20, 2017
Designed for monitoring one, two or three current and voltage channels, EC-7VAR Three-phase Power and Energy Datalogger features three voltage channels 500Vac and three current channels 400A, 1kA, 2kA or 3kAac. Enabling users to monitor loading and energy consumption of installation, IP43-rated logger records ranges of 30V-300V at single-phase. Measuring phase angle between L1 and A1,...
SLM 280 2.0 Offers Productivity and Quality UpgradesJanuary 20, 2017
The SLM 280 2.0 metal additive manufacturing system from SLM Solutions was debuted at Formnext in Germany in November. The new generation system combines quality and efficiency with comprehensive monitoring functions for process control.
Having already offered the highest laser power in its class at 400W, the 2.0's increased option of 700W lasers allows users to further optimize... Read More
NSF Water Bladder Tank meets MIL-T-53029 standards.January 20, 2017
Available in sizes ranging from 25 to 500 gallons, ATL Aqui-fer™ and Aqua-Flex® NSF Water Bladder Tanks are equipped with NSF-61. Products are simple to operate and include 1½ in. diameter fill neck assembly. Featuring rubberized fabric underliner to protect tank from abrasive surfaces, units come with secure tie-down system and sunshield to protect against UV rays. Products are designed...
GMS-750RS Rotor-Stator Gap Measuring System is equipped with pushbutton calibration.January 20, 2017
Ideal for measuring rotor-stator gap in large scale power generation applications, GMS-750RS Rotor-Stator Gap Measuring System provides accurate gap measurements between 0.250 and 1.000 in. Providing LED readout of gap in inches or millimeters, unit comes with leaf type springs compressed together when inserted between rotor and stator. Featuring long insertion depth, unit is operated with AC...
RO 314/311 PTO excludes rotary union requirements.January 20, 2017
RO 314/311 PTO is suitable for agriculture, construction, manufacturing, marine, mining, timber, and oil and gas production applications. Allowing side load and inline applications, device can be engaged and disengaged remotely via control valve. Utilizing three 14 in. friction plates in 314 and three 11 in. plates in the 311, device eliminates need of external cooling and filtration.
RF Switches operate through 6GHz frequency range.January 20, 2017
Suitable for test and measurement systems as well as Wi-Fi, ZigBee and Bluetooth routers, sensors, appliances, RF Switches are used to route high frequency signals through transmission paths. Operating over frequency ranges through 6GHz, units are available in single-pole-double-throw(1:2), single-pole-multiple-throw and double-pole-double-throw. Units provide flexibility to create...
HD-II CNC Router features steel construction.January 20, 2017
Constructed of steel, HD-II CNC Router is stress relieved and precision machined for optimal performance and stability. Incorporating 12HP HSD automatic tool changer with 8-position tool rack, unit features 4-zone vacuum T-slot table. Available in 4' x 4', 4' x 8', and 5' x 10' sizes, unit includes THK rail bearings, precision helical rack and pinions and can be...
KD80274 LCD Monitor features steel enclosure.January 20, 2017
Featuring LED blacklights, 1.07B colors and 12 msec response time, KD80274 LCD Monitor comes with Contrast, Color, Position, Auto-adjustment, and Factory Settings control buttons. Providing 178°(H) and 178°(V) viewing angle, KD80274 is operated with 12 VDC power input and consumes 85 W power. Having 596.16(H) x 335.34(V) mm active area and 155.25(H) x 155.25(V) mm pixel pitch, monitor is...
XTP Series Transmitter Probes eliminate need for separate adapter fittings.January 20, 2017
Available in 30, 50, 100, or 150mm insertion lengths and two integral male NPT 1/4-in. or 1/2-in. sizes, XTP Series Transmitter Probes feature stainless steel threaded thermowells. Using Pro-sense XT-Soft software, probes can be programmed in output, fault condition reaction and range limits of -58 to 302°F and is designed with M12 disconnection allows connection to 4-20mA output signal.
One Vise for All WorkpiecesJanuary 20, 2017
The SCHUNK KONTEC KSC centric clamping multifaceted vise has optimal jaw support for I.D. and O.D. clamping with long base jaw guidance. It can be easily adapted for conventional clamping, short clamping depths for 5-sided machining, mould parts, plates or saw cuts. This innovative vice has already set itself apart on the market because of its functionality and affordability.
The KSC is...
Sealed Switches & Controls from Carling TechnologiesJanuary 20, 2017
ST-Series Sealed Toggle Switch
Designed to comply with MIL-DTL-3950G requirements for environmentally sealed toggle switches, Carling Technologies ST-Series Sealed Toggle Switch features innovative design and performance principles that are sure to withstand the most demanding applications.
The ST-Series features a toggle seal composed of dynamic silicone material that bonds to... Read More