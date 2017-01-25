Burs in the ALU/NF CUT family are optimized for soft non-ferrous metals like brass, copper, and tin, as well as harder materials such as alloys with a high SiC content, titanium, titanium alloys and bronze.

Milwaukee, WI - The comprehensive line of ALU/NF CUT carbide burs from PFERD brings new levels of machining performance particularly to aluminum applications. Aluminum has grown... Read More