Thermal Product Solutions Ships Gruenberg Conveyor Oven for Epoxy CuringDecember 31, 2016
Thermal Product Solutions (TPS), a global manufacturer of thermal-processing equipment, announced the shipment of a Gruenberg conveyor oven to a custom engineering company. The conveyor oven will be used for epoxy curing.
This Gruenberg conveyor oven has a maximum temperature rating of 212⁰ F and work chamber dimensions of 28” W x 72” D x 16” H. The oven has the capabilities to... Read More
Thermal Product Solutions Ships Blue M Oven for a Prominent Medical Device ManufacturerDecember 31, 2016
December 7, 2016 - Thermal Product Solutions (TPS), a global manufacturer of thermal-processing equipment, announced the shipment of a Blue M industrial oven to a prominent medical device manufacturer. The batch oven is used to cure medical devices, such as catheters.
This Blue M oven has a maximum temperature rating of 650⁰ F and a work chamber of 36” W x 36” D x 48” H. The... Read More
AMICO Security Launches Next Generation ANC Composite Fence System Receives M5.0 Security RatingDecember 31, 2016
The non-conductive, radar friendly ANC fence system is ideal for use in multiple perimeter security applications
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - December 30, 2016 - AMICO Security announced today that its ANC fence system has received an M5.0 security rating in compliance with the ASTM F2781-10 standard, which is used to test the forced entry resistance of security fence systems, an important... Read More
Sundrops 59 Foaming Lotion Soap from Sunburst Chemicals Designated Safer Choice ProductDecember 31, 2016
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Sunburst Chemicals offers Sundrops 59 premium foaming lotion hand soap. Sundrops 59 is recognized by the EPA’s Safer Choice program as an effective hand cleaner that is also an environmentally safer product. In addition to being biodegradable and environmentally responsible, Sundrops 59 reduces hand soap usage by as much as 50% per hand wash. The thick foam is enriched with... Read More
Experience Meets Precision: Columbia Weather SystemsDecember 31, 2016
Columbia Weather Systems specializes in industrial-grade weather stations for professional weather monitoring. Their weather stations integrate meteorological sensors and monitoring options that serve weather data in a way that is easy to read and analyze for industries and government agencies around the world. The company has been manufacturing and selling weather stations for over 35... Read More
A Year for the History Books: Keystone Wraps-Up 2016December 31, 2016
There’s a keystone in every great invention.
Keystone lit up 2016 as we continued to design and manufacture top-quality interconnect components and electronic hardware. In each of our 15 blogs you probably noticed our motto “there’s a Keystone in every great invention.” And in each post, we worked to explain what that meant for us as a company and team. For the past year, we... Read More
Change is the Only ConstantDecember 31, 2016
2016 was a year of big changes for Lufft: A change in the ownership structure took place in January and in August I took the reins as the new Managing Director. After more than 100 days at the innovative measuring technology manufacturer with a long company history, I would like to share with you my experiences and impressions in the new position.
What characterizes Lufft? A good... Read More
T&B® Form 7 Fittings is five-percent salt fog tested for 1,200 hours.December 30, 2016
Made of CorroStall® aluminum alloy, T&B® Fittings Conduit Bodies are suitable for electrical systems in harsh environments. Offering smooth surfaces that do not require painting, units eliminate risk of flaking in environments such as food and beverage processing and pharmaceutical manufacturing. Featuring universal conduit elbow, products remain free of red rust and surface pitting and... Read More
NA720 1U Network Appliance features LCM activity indicator.December 30, 2016
Suitable for enterprise firewall, network bandwidth controller and UTM applications, NA720 1U rack-mount Network Appliance is built on server-class Intel® Xeon® D-1527 processor and Pentium® processor D1508. With one mSATA and two 2.5 in. SATA hard disk drives, device features four DDR4-2400 R-DIMM/U-DIMM up to 128GB. Including pair of USB 3.0, one RJ-type console, eight RJ-45 and two... Read More
Measurement Instrument comes with patented True Angle connector mounts.December 30, 2016
Designed for analyzing end face geometry of single and multifiber connectors, GL16 AiO End Face Geometry Measurement Instrument features USB 3.0 port for external mouse, keyboard, or barcode scanner use. With internal Linux operating system, device avoids need of virus protection software. Meeting NIST standards, unit provides confirmed calibration of magnification and tilt stage operation and... Read More
BR40 and R20 LED Lamps feature innovative cloud design.December 30, 2016
Ideal for use in homes and restaurants, BR40 10.5 W and R20 6.5 W LED lamps are able to dim from soft white light to amber white light. Featuring innovative cloud design, the color temperature of lamps warms from 2700 K-2200 K. Suitable for enclosed fixtures, lamps feature warm dimming designed to mimic incandescent light sources and lasts for 25,000 hours.Read More
Cintec’s Anchor minimizes damage to buildings from seismic activity.December 30, 2016
Ideal for protecting historic buildings in areas of high seismic activity, Dissipative Anchor is designed for use with cintec’s proven wall anchor system. Allowing small amounts of movement through sliding mechanism, unit avoids pull-out damage possibility at anchorage head. Consisting stainless steel anchor body encapsulated in fabric sock, product allows controlled and repairable drift for... Read More
CGTech to Demonstrate VERICUT 8 Tips at AeroDefDecember 30, 2016
VERICUT 8.0 streamlines the NC validation workflow
Irvine, CA - At AeroDef Manufacturing 2017 VERICUT CNC machine simulation, verification and optimization software will be featured in CGTech’s booth 731. The software simulates all types of CNC machining, including drilling and trimming of composite parts, water jet, riveting, robots, mill/turn and parallel kinematics. VERICUT... Read More
Vibrating Wire Data Logger Offers Flexible ConnectionDecember 30, 2016
DT80G Strain Gauge Data Logger from dataTaker
Need a device for a geotechnical application? The DT80G GeoLogger from dataTaker is ideal for all geotechnical data logging applications. These universal loggers have built-in support for vibrating wire sensors including Geokon, RST Instruments, slope indicators, soil instruments and more. They provide the ideal data acquisition and... Read More
SIERRA LED Columns and Bollards feature direct and indirect reflector elements.December 30, 2016
Suitable for applications in civic and convention centers, university campuses, public squares, pedestrian malls and promenades, SIERRA LED Columns and Bollards are 13 ft. or 21 ft. height. Offering greater than 80 CRI with 3000K or 4000K color temperatures, products feature 6061 aluminum construction in round or square profiles. Units are available in white LED, single color or RGBW LEDs as... Read More
Unilux to Expand Sales Support in the Pacific NorthwestDecember 30, 2016
PNRG will provide local expertise and support for stroboscopic inspection lighting customers.
Saddle Brook, NJ DECEMBER 29, 2016 Unilux, the world's leading designer and manufacturer of strobe lights for inspection, today announced the addition of Pacific Northwest Regional Group (PNRG) to their growing team of local reps with significant industrial experience. PNRG will provide... Read More
Applied Image to Feature Personal Identity Verification Calibration Standards at Photonics WestDecember 30, 2016
Rochester, N.Y. (Dec. 28, 2016) - Applied Image, a global manufacturer and supplier of precision imaged products, will be showing Personal Identity Verification (PIV) Calibration Standards at the 2017 Photonics West conference Jan. 31 - Feb. 2 in San Francisco.
With heightened security requirements for electronic personal identification and in response to the Homeland Security... Read More
Hawk Manufacturing Inc is the Exclusive Manufacturer for Dimple Magnetic Motor Oil Plugs.December 30, 2016
We have been the exclusive manufacturer for Dimple Magnetic Motor Oil Plugs for 6 years. We have been involved with new designs and applications to constantly improve this product line. www.drainplugsmagnets.com
Hawk Manufacturing, Inc.
220 Zimmer Rd.
Indian Land, SC 29707
803-802-9777
Quality QBC Star Centrifugal Hematology Systems Available at Block ScientificDecember 30, 2016
The advanced QBC STAR centrifugal hematology system is designed to simplify CBC testing and minimize medical errors.
A reliable supplier of laboratory equipment based in New York, Block Scientific offers the quality QBC STAR centrifugal hematology system at a great price. This extremely compact and portable analyzer provides quality in-office CBC testing. Instead of the bulky liquid... Read More
The Features and Uses of Hydraulic Slow Closure Ball ValvesDecember 30, 2016
Hydraulic slow closure sanitary ball valves have small flow resistance coefficient, high degree of automation, wide range of functions, stable and reliable performance. These features have been applied in all kinds of industries and fields. Its main applications include:
1. It can replace the functions of electric gate valve and sanitary check valve at the outlet of the water pump,... Read More