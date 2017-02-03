IR-Block/Visible Optical Filters feature 25.4™ C-Mount for installation.February 3, 2017
Available in SP635, SP644 and AB555, IR-Block/Visible Optical Filters come with C-Mount for easy installation. SP635 filters are A/R coated on both sides and offer ≥90% peak transmission. Used in cameras with CMOS sensor responsivity, SP644 is used in 395-638 nm range. Having laser protection at 1064 nm, AB555 comes with 3.5 mm thickness and has optical density of UV (190-375nm), near-IR...
SFM3400 Flow Sensors are bi-directionally calibrated.February 3, 2017
Available in single-use solution (SFM3400-D) and reusable solution (SFM3400-AW), SFM3400 Flow Sensor comes with two proximal flow sensors to aid respiratory therapy in adults. Featuring specially designed flow channel for <1 ml dead space, sensors can be connected through medical cones. Device is suitable for proximal flow measurements in medical ventilation and anesthesia and has fast signal...
MagneMotion to Exhibit Intelligent Motion Systems at ATX WestFebruary 3, 2017
Independent moving cart technology can increase productivity and reduce changeover times compared to belt-and-chain motion systems
MILWAUKEE, Feb. 2, 2017 - MagneMotion, a Rockwell Automation company, will showcase its independent moving cart technology at the Automation Technology Expo West (ATX West) in Anaheim, California, Feb. 7-9. The featured intelligent motion systems, including...
PPI Helps Auto Parts Manufacturer Make Large DCPD Truck HoodsFebruary 3, 2017
GREENSBURG, PA – An automotive parts manufacturer in Mexico wanted to make 50-pound hoods for large over-the-road trucks using Metton® liquid molding resin, which is composed of two, low-viscosity DCPD streams injected into a closed mold.
The challenge: How to deliver shot sizes up to 5,000 grams/second, while insuring that no air entered the system and all key processing parameters...
Model 9 Manual Blast System for Surface PreparationFebruary 3, 2017
The Guyson Corporation has just completed a custom Model 9 Manual blast system for surface preparation application for electro-deposited composites coatings. This typical application is used in the aviation, automotive and power generation industries and can be applied to aluminum, steel and nickel-based alloys. Typical components can be rolled, forged, extruded or cast.
This Model 9...
J610 Acoustic Microscope uses Sonoscan's PolyGate™ software.February 3, 2017
Designed to find internal structural defects, J610 semi-automated Microscope features 610mm x 610mm scan area. Product accommodates 6 JEDEC-style trays or one or more PCBs. Reducing vibrations and maximizes image quality, unit accept or reject components based on anamolies to user's standards. Unit's Q-BAM module can create non-destructive cross sections through component.
Integrating Spheres can measure beams with ±40° divergence.February 3, 2017
Available in IS-1, 3A-IS and IS-6 models, Integrating Spheres are designed to measure divergent and collimated light sources. Measuring power from 20nW – 20mW for 0.35µm – 1.1µm light sources, IS-1 is 25 mm sphere. 3A-IS is 40mm sphere and measures power from 1W – 3W for light sources from 350nm – 1100nm. Capable of measuring high and low power divergent beams from 20µW to 30W for...
806 Series Spring Loaded Pins come with closed flat top.February 3, 2017
Available in 806-22-001-30-0XX191 and 806-22-001-10-00X191 models, 806 series Spring Loaded Pins feature four finger designs for easy removal of caps. 806-22-001-30-0XX191 series are available in nine surface mount options using 0900-X and 0907-X spring pins. 806-22-001-10-00X191 are designed in four through-hole style springs 0906-X. Rated to 2 A continuous current, product comes in 13 in....
KHP3 Hydraulic Pump can sustain up to 4,000 psi constant pressure.February 3, 2017
Using 30-100 psi input pressure, KHP3 Hydraulic Pump maintains constant pressure in Kurt Hydraulic Vises. Using internal load-limiting valve, unit protects against overload and air exhaust muffler to provide quiet operation. Measuring 6 x 8 in., pump kit comes with needed fittings, oil and choice of foot switch or hand switch.
International TechneGroup Limited (ITI) Partners with Process Industry Solution Provider ITandFactory GmbHFebruary 3, 2017
Cambridge, UK, 2 February 2017 – International TechneGroup Limited (ITI) the global leader providing reliable interoperability, validation and migration solutions for product data and related systems, and developers of the CADfix software, has teamed with ITandFactory GmbH, creators of the integrated plant design and engineering data management solution, CADISON®.
CADISON® solution...
PEM® Type SL™ Self-Clinching Steel Locknuts for Thin Metal Assemblies Integrate Unique TRI-DENT® Feature to Hold Mating Screws TightFebruary 3, 2017
PEM® Type SL™ self-clinching steel locknuts from PennEngineering® integrate a unique TRI-DENT® locking feature to hold mating screws tight over time by providing sufficient torsional resistance to withstand vibration, thermal cycling, and other disruptive forces that could loosen the screws in service. These prevailing torque locknuts, which meet 3 cycle locking performance to effectively...
DPD02DM44 3-Phase Monitoring Relays set up can be password protected.February 3, 2017
Featuring NFC configuration, DPD02DM44 Series 3-phase Monitoring Relays provide protection against phase reversal and phase loss. Over threshold, under, hysteresis and time delays settings of product can be set and modified through Android App. Users can set up to 10 alarm conditions where alarms are combinable via AND / OR logic can provide up to 2 relay outputs. Having 45 to 440Hz operating...
PPI and OMS Group to Highlight Automotive Manufacturing Solutions at 2017 Foam ExpoFebruary 3, 2017
GREENSBURG, PA – Polyurethane Process Industries, LLC, and Impianti OMS S.p.A. will feature manufacturing solutions for the automotive industry in Booth 206 at the 2017 Foam Expo in Michigan.
Taking place February 28 - March 2 in Novi, a suburb of Detroit, Foam Expo is North America's first free-to-attend exhibition and conference for the manufacturers and buyers of technical foam...
Put Your Data Front and Center with BrainchildFebruary 3, 2017
Paperless Chart Recorders Display Data Locally and Remotely
If you need to monitor a process for temperature or another value, Brainchild Paperless Chart Recorders are a reliable, low-cost solution. These products have a built-in high-resolution display and allow you to choose how you want to view data: locally onscreen; remotely via standard Ethernet networking; or from a remote...
Photologic® V OPB9000 Reflective Optical Sensor features self-calibration.February 3, 2017
Suitable for industrial printing, dispensing and manufacturing automation applications, Photologic® V OPB9000 reflective optical sensor eliminates circuit complexity. Combining with infrared emitter, logic sensor, OPB9000 comes in 4.0 mm x 2.2 mm x 1.5 mm surface-mount package. Offering unparalleled 25+ kilolux ambient light immunity, product provides automatic temperature compensation and...
ASTM International announces Katharine as President.February 3, 2017
Katharine Morgan has begun her tenure as the president of ASTM International from February 2017 which is one of the world's largest standards development organizations. With a master's degree in business administration from Widener University in Chester, Pa, under her belt, Morgan has served ASTM International for more than 33 years and is one of the world's most prominent voices...
LiveLink™ for SOLIDWORKS® allows CAD model to be synchronized with software packages.February 3, 2017
Allowing easy access for launching and running simulation apps which are used in synchronicity, LiveLink™ for SOLIDWORKS® comes with Bike Frame Analyzer app that enables LiveLink™ to update geometry while computing stress distribution in bike frame under loaded condition. Allowing CAD model synchronization between software, SOLIDWORKS® helps users to browse and run apps within the...
Johnson Controls and Building Homes for Heroes® will Continue Partnership in 2017February 3, 2017
YORK® contractors and distributors team up with nonprofit organization to support severely wounded or disabled soldiers and their families
MILWAUKEE - (Feb. 2, 2017) - The YORK® brand of Johnson Controls will continue its sponsorship of Building Homes for Heroes® through 2017 and provide veterans with home heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems.
Building...
Delavau General Manager Jay Jones Featured on Engineering Convention PanelFebruary 3, 2017
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – September 19, 2016 – An expert with more than 30 years of experience in pharmaceutical operations management, Jay Jones, General Manager of Delavau Pharmaceutical Partners was a featured panelist on Continuous Manufacturing and Product Development at the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering 2016 annual meeting.
Widely recognized as the future of...
Strainsert Now Offering 48 Hour Turnaround Time of CPA Series Force Sensing Load Pins for Quick Ship ProgramFebruary 3, 2017
Strainsert, a premier manufacturer of accurate standard and custom force sensors for research, testing, weighing and control applications in the Aerospace, Military, Marine and Automotive industries, has improved the turnaround time of their unique CPA Series Load Pin product line from 72 to 48 hours for the quick ship program.
Strainsert introduced a new quick ship program for CPA...