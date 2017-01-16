GaN RF Transistor are CW and pulse capable.January 16, 2017
Available in QPD1009 and QPD1010 models, GaN SiC RF transistors housed in 3 mm x 3 mm plastic QFN package. Having 17 W at 2 GHz output power level, QPD1009 provides linear gain of 24 dB at 2 GHz. QPD1010 is 10 W, 50 V device featuring 11 W of output power level and 24.7 dB linear gain at 2 GHz. Suitable for defense and commercial radar, QPD1009 and QPD1010 features 72% and 70% at 2 Hz PAE.Read More
4-lamp T5 Fluorescent High Bay Fixture features aluminum reflector.January 16, 2017
Delivering 5,000 lumens per lamp with 92.59 lumens per watt efficiency, 4-lamp T5 High Bay Fixtures are available in lensed, caged and open styles. Featuring aluminum reflector, lamps are available in 3000K, 4100K, and 5000K color temperature. Ideal for gymnasiums, warehouses, units are equipped with CSA- and UL-certified Philips Advance Ballasts which performs auto detecting of voltages... Read More
VERYX® Digital Sorters feature Pixel Fusion™.January 16, 2017
Available in various widths to provide small- to high-capacity production environments, VERYX® Digital Sorters designed with ideal sensor types, sensor positions, lighting and ejection system. Including auto-learning, self-adjustment algorithms, device is enabled to adapt normal changes in product or environment and performs without operator intervention. Featuring high resolution cameras,... Read More
Rail Linear Recirculating Bearings offer equal loading in all directions.January 16, 2017
Available in 15, 20, 25, 30, 35, 45 sizes in N, H and P accuracy grades, Rail Linear Bearings consists of two or four rows of circulating balls arranged in 45 contact angle with raceway. Designed with 2 rows of recirculating balls, ME series unit feature dust proof design and has SS bearing, rail and balls. Having 4 rows of recirculating balls, ARC and HRC series guides come with dust proof... Read More
UBX-310D POS System features lockable DC jack design.January 16, 2017
Featuring removable frame for panel, VESA mount installation, UBX-310D POS Box offers enhanced business management, reduced maintenance downtime. Featuring PS/2, GbE, HDMI and 3-RS-232, RJ11 and five USB 2.0 ports, product is equipped with WISE-PaaS/RMM software package. Extended up to 8GB of DDR3L SODIMM memory, unit is designed with Intel® Celeron® quad-core J1900 processor and includes 1... Read More
Ion Air Cannons offer electromagnetic shielding.January 16, 2017
Featuring metal armored high voltage cable, Ion Air Cannon consists of replaceable emitter and integrated ground connection. Equipped with Super Air Amplifier to minimize usage of compressed air, unit is designed with sturdy stand which incorporates swivel adjustment for directional flow. Suitable for bench-tops, machine mounting and hard to reach areas, product can clean up to 15 ft.... Read More
Stride SE2 Series Switches come in IP30 metal casing.January 16, 2017
Available with 12-48 VDC or 18-30 VAC redundant power input, Stride SE2 Series Switches feature “plug and play” design. Having wide operating temperature range, units feature reverse polarity protection. Offering up to 16 ports, product also come with Gigabit Ethernet and SFP options. Meeting IEC60068-2 standards, switches are designed for noisy industrial power and industrial... Read More
DCR2U-2000D Power Supply meets MIL-STD-810F standards.January 16, 2017
Available in 3.3 VDC to 48 VDC voltage models, DCR2U-2000D 2400 watt Power Supply provides +28 VDC @ 71 A (2000 W) and +12 VDC @ 33.3 A (400 W). Featuring protective circuits, controls and indicators, unit weighs 28.9 lbs and is designed to be mounted in 19 in. racks. Suitable for military shipboard, airborne and mobile programs applications, units are operated with 200 to 375 VDC or 115/200... Read More
E3 Vise Action Compression Latch meets NEMA 4 and IP65 standards.January 16, 2017
Delivering robust and vibration-resistant fastening, E3 Vise Action Compression Latch fits into enclosures with interior space constraints. Featuring variety of grip lengths, unit provides secure latching for high vibration environments. Suitable for rugged and outdoor applications, product is available with pre-installed cam options which minimizes installation time.Read More
PH3 Gigabit Powerline Adapter Kit provides 1000 Mbps transmission speed.January 13, 2017
Complying HomePlug AV2 standards, PH3 Gigabit Powerline Adapter Kit features small and more streamlined enclosure. Designed with Pairing and Encryption button, unit activates 123-bit AES encryption for security between paired devices when it is pressed. Suitable for online gaming or streaming UHD content, unit offers up to 1000 Mbps transmission speed. Featuring Broadcom chip, product consumes... Read More
Optical Filters are suitable in aerial vegetative monitoring.January 13, 2017
Available in standard threaded mount to fit any camera size, Optical Filters are available in 0.5mm, 1.1mm and 2.0mm thicknesses. Modifying single color camera by removing IR blocking filter, Bi725 Red Edge Bandpass Filter allows reflected near-infrared light (850nm) and green light (550nm) to capture camera sensor’s in red channel and green channel. TB550/660/850 and TB475/550/850 filters... Read More
Single Board Computers feature low-profile thermal heat plate design.January 13, 2017
Featuring Intel I210 Ethernet controllers with 10/100/1000 Mb/s multi-speed operation for networking and communications, EBC-C413 Single Board Computers come with eight USB 2.0 channels and four serial ports. Enabling high-speed I/O expansion modules and mSATA SSD drive, units feature MiniPCIe connectors and PC/104-Plus and Gigabit Ethernet controllers. Designed with bootable mSATA solid state... Read More
TT Electronics’ Sensors Heading for Mars in 2020!January 13, 2017
Robust Hall-effect sensors used in control system for Mars Rover robotic arm
Woking, UK, 11 January 2017 - TT Electronics, a global provider of engineered electronics for performance critical applications, has today announced that its sensors will be used in the NASA mission to the planet Mars in 2020. The robustness of the company’s Hall-effect sensors enables them to withstand the... Read More
ECD Product Line Enhancements Underscore Continuous Improvement PhilosophyJanuary 13, 2017
January 10, 2017 – ECD has announced a series of upgrades and enhancements for its line of award-winning electronics manufacturing technologies, including new features for its SmartDRY™ Intelligent Dry Storage systems, M.O.L.E.® thermal profilers and OvenRIDER® NL2+ oven verification tool. All of these newly-upgraded products will be on display at the IPC APEX Expo in ECD booth #... Read More
Flexible Welding Enclosure® for Welding Down to 10 ppmJanuary 13, 2017
When welding titanium and zirconium joints it is important that the welding zone is purged of oxygen to a level as low as 10 parts per million (ppm).
A flexible welding chamber is available from Huntingdon Fusion Techniques HFT® for a fraction of the cost of a rigid welding chamber. Flexible Welding Enclosures® provide a technically viable option to what are very expensive rigid... Read More
4K HDMI USB KVM Extender supports 2-way RS232 commands.January 13, 2017
Supporting Ultra-HD 4K x 2K resolutions to 3840 x 2160 (30Hz), 4K HDMI USB KVM Extender consists of ST-IPUSB4K-L-VW and ST-IPUSB4K-R-VW remote unit that connects to HDMI monitor and 3.5mm stereo audio speakers. Featuring built-in software, unit allows 1x2 to 8x8 screens video wall installations and displays can be rotated in 90, 180 and 270°. Delivering up to 115200 baud rate, units... Read More
300 Agitating Hot TankJanuary 13, 2017
Viking Blast & Wash Systems has been manufacturing industrial cleaning equipment for 40+ years. Our wash systems have evolved over that time as business and cleaning needs have changed. it's not uncommon to hear in any heavy equipment industry, they don't make them like they used to". With Viking it's just the opposite. We have utilized advances in technology as well as expertise... Read More
Carbon Steel Grinding Balls are designed for power plants.January 13, 2017
Measuring 1-1/4 in., Carbon Steel Grinding Balls meet 62-65 hardness rating. Ensuring minimal lead time, units are packed in 2000 LBS and steel drums are strapped to pallets.Read More
Millhog Rolling Motors and Tube Expanders feature torque control setting.January 13, 2017
Providing precise torque control from 25 to 325 ft.-lbs, Millhog® Rolling Motors and Tube Expanders are available with 90, 190 and 280 RPM motors. Featuring wide selection of adapters and universal pivoting extensions, products used for rolling tubes from 3/8 in. to 4-1/2 in. O.D. Provided with torque control setting, units create uniform and tight mechanical seal.Read More
Junction Blocks come with homerun connector.January 13, 2017
Available in 7/8-16 MINI series, M12 & ½-20 Micro series, M8 Nano series, and DeviceNet Series circuit configurations, Junction Blocks meet IP67 rating for wet environments. Used in control systems and sensors having many I/O points, units are designed with 4 to 12 ports. 7/8-16 MINI series is available in 4, 6, and 8 ports with stainless steel housing, Micro Series and DeviceNet series with... Read More