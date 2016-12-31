Thermal Product Solutions (TPS), a global manufacturer of thermal-processing equipment, announced the shipment of a Gruenberg conveyor oven to a custom engineering company. The conveyor oven will be used for epoxy curing.

This Gruenberg conveyor oven has a maximum temperature rating of 212⁰ F and work chamber dimensions of 28” W x 72” D x 16” H. The oven has the capabilities to... Read More