828D CNC Controllers are equipped with software version 4.7.February 4, 2017
Capable of controlling milling machines with up to eight interpolating axes or spindles, 828D CNC Controllers support machine tool builders in designing compact grinding machines with up to ten axes and two machining channels. Used for milling, turning and grinding machine applications, controller can transfer contour elements directly from DXF file via contour detection into programming of...
iJC Series Converter offers 0.5% precision set point accuracy.February 4, 2017
iJC Series POL Converter features PMBus™ read-write functionality for monitoring of voltage, current and temperature. Occupying 1.5 sq-in. of board space, unit features 66 A per cu-in. current density. Operated at 8 to 14VDC of input voltage range with 0.6 to 1.5 V output voltages and 150W output power, unit comes with 28mm x 35mm x 10mm dimensions with 20g weight. Converter provides 91.5%...
MTRP-Series 56HC IronHorse® AC Motors meet RoHS, CSA and EU standards.February 4, 2017
Available from 1 hp to 3 hp rating with 1800 and 3600 RPM models, MTRP-Series 56HC IronHorse® AC Motors comes with TEFC frames, cast aluminum end bells and removable mounting bases. Offering 4:1 constant torque and 10:1 variable torque speed ranges, rolled steel motors meet RoHS and Low Voltage Directives, and are CSA and EU certified.
DCS1000D Series Power Supplies are resistant to vibration and humidity.February 4, 2017
Used in critical industrial power solutions, DCS1000D-8-(15, 33.3)- (15, 33.3) Power Supply provides redundant 500W output of 15VDC at 33.3A. Unit is designed for MIL-STD-1399, Section 300, Type II input needs. Able to work with 3-phase Delta 115VAC input from 360Hz to 440Hz, product comes with short circuit, over current, over voltage and over temperature protection and 9.75 in. L x 5 in. W x...
SFY Functional Safety Frequency-to-DC Transmitter provides RFI/EMI protected data.February 4, 2017
Used in monitoring frequency and pulse signals in Safety Instrumented Systems, SFY is used in turbine flow meters, magnetic pickups and dry contact closures. SFY converts input signal to proportional input-to-output isolated 4-20mA output ready for direct interface with Safety System, readout instrument or SCADA system. SFY has user-configurable 5-digit LCD display and is offered in...
4-channel Digital Relay Output Module reduces cost per channel.February 4, 2017
Offering onboard indication when trouble shooting, 750-515 Digital Relay Output Module features four 2A per electrically-isolated channel and 5A for single channel used in high current applications. Module can be used universally with any WAGO PLC or coupler and comes in 12mm housing.
High Powered Fused Optical Components come with GlasSolder™ bonding technology.February 4, 2017
High Powered Fused Optical Components are suitable for sensors, lasers, downhole, space and medical environments. Handling up to 150W power, units are built with heat dissipation packaging and comes in singlemode, multimode and PM fibers with packaging options for bare fiber or 900 micron jacket.
HD-WP-4K-401-C Video Processor can display up to four 4K60 video sources.February 4, 2017
Simultaneously displaying single HD, Ultra HD and 4K display, HD-WP-4K-401-C Video Processor presents more video sources on fewer displays. Product delivers crystal clear 4K video quality with smooth transitions. In Automatic mode processor's screen fluidly configures itself based on number of sources connected and supports Picture-In-Picture windowing. Designed with four USB ports, unit...
Dremel 4300 Rotary Tool comes with replaceable motor brushes.February 4, 2017
Compatible with all Dremel rotary tool attachments and accessories, 4300 Rotary Tool offers variable speed with electronic feedback. Product features universal 3-jaw chuck for changing accessories, pivot light for maximum line of sight and individual on/off switch. Product is available in Standard Edition which has 5 attachments and 40 accessories with deluxe storage case and Platinum Edition...
Speed-Rail® Solar Pipe Rack Fittings are made of 535.0 aluminum-magnesium.February 4, 2017
Used with aluminum or galvanized steel, Speed-Rail Slip-on Pipe Fittings are strong and lightweight, having fixed and adjustable configurations. Pipe Rack Fittings are available in 25R-9 replacing rear cap, 17 adjustable tee replacing slider, 25S-9 replacing front cap, and 5-9 replaces front cap when no bracing is required. All Speed-Rail fittings are made of corrosion resistant 535.0...
IR-Block/Visible Optical Filters feature 25.4™ C-Mount for installation.February 3, 2017
Available in SP635, SP644 and AB555, IR-Block/Visible Optical Filters come with C-Mount for easy installation. SP635 filters are A/R coated on both sides and offer ≥90% peak transmission. Used in cameras with CMOS sensor responsivity, SP644 is used in 395-638 nm range. Having laser protection at 1064 nm, AB555 comes with 3.5 mm thickness and has optical density of UV (190-375nm), near-IR...
SFM3400 Flow Sensors are bi-directionally calibrated.February 3, 2017
Available in single-use solution (SFM3400-D) and reusable solution (SFM3400-AW), SFM3400 Flow Sensor comes with two proximal flow sensors to aid respiratory therapy in adults. Featuring specially designed flow channel for <1 ml dead space, sensors can be connected through medical cones. Device is suitable for proximal flow measurements in medical ventilation and anesthesia and has fast signal...
MagneMotion to Exhibit Intelligent Motion Systems at ATX WestFebruary 3, 2017
Independent moving cart technology can increase productivity and reduce changeover times compared to belt-and-chain motion systems
Independent moving cart technology can increase productivity and reduce changeover times compared to belt-and-chain motion systems

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 2, 2017 - MagneMotion, a Rockwell Automation company, will showcase its independent moving cart technology at the Automation Technology Expo West (ATX West) in Anaheim, California, Feb. 7-9. The featured intelligent motion systems, including...
PPI Helps Auto Parts Manufacturer Make Large DCPD Truck HoodsFebruary 3, 2017
GREENSBURG, PA – An automotive parts manufacturer in Mexico wanted to make 50-pound hoods for large over-the-road trucks using Metton® liquid molding resin, which is composed of two, low-viscosity DCPD streams injected into a closed mold.
The challenge: How to deliver shot sizes up to 5,000 grams/second, while insuring that no air entered the system and all key processing parameters...
Model 9 Manual Blast System for Surface PreparationFebruary 3, 2017
The Guyson Corporation has just completed a custom Model 9 Manual blast system for surface preparation application for electro-deposited composites coatings. This typical application is used in the aviation, automotive and power generation industries and can be applied to aluminum, steel and nickel-based alloys. Typical components can be rolled, forged, extruded or cast.
This Model 9...
J610 Acoustic Microscope uses Sonoscan’s PolyGate™ software.February 3, 2017
Designed to find internal structural defects, J610 semi-automated Microscope features 610mm x 610mm scan area. Product accommodates 6 JEDEC-style trays or one or more PCBs. Reducing vibrations and maximizes image quality, unit accept or reject components based on anamolies to user's standards. Unit's Q-BAM module can create non-destructive cross sections through component.
Integrating Spheres can measure beams with ±40° divergence.February 3, 2017
Available in IS-1, 3A-IS and IS-6 models, Integrating Spheres are designed to measure divergent and collimated light sources. Measuring power from 20nW – 20mW for 0.35µm – 1.1µm light sources, IS-1 is 25 mm sphere. 3A-IS is 40mm sphere and measures power from 1W – 3W for light sources from 350nm – 1100nm. Capable of measuring high and low power divergent beams from 20µW to 30W for...
806 Series Spring Loaded Pins come with closed flat top.February 3, 2017
Available in 806-22-001-30-0XX191 and 806-22-001-10-00X191 models, 806 series Spring Loaded Pins feature four finger designs for easy removal of caps. 806-22-001-30-0XX191 series are available in nine surface mount options using 0900-X and 0907-X spring pins. 806-22-001-10-00X191 are designed in four through-hole style springs 0906-X. Rated to 2 A continuous current, product comes in 13 in....
KHP3 Hydraulic Pump can sustain up to 4,000 psi constant pressure.February 3, 2017
Using 30-100 psi input pressure, KHP3 Hydraulic Pump maintains constant pressure in Kurt Hydraulic Vises. Using internal load-limiting valve, unit protects against overload and air exhaust muffler to provide quiet operation. Measuring 6 x 8 in., pump kit comes with needed fittings, oil and choice of foot switch or hand switch.
International TechneGroup Limited (ITI) Partners with Process Industry Solution Provider ITandFactory GmbHFebruary 3, 2017
Cambridge, UK, 2 February 2017 – International TechneGroup Limited (ITI) the global leader providing reliable interoperability, validation and migration solutions for product data and related systems, and developers of the CADfix software, has teamed with ITandFactory GmbH, creators of the integrated plant design and engineering data management solution, CADISON®.
CADISON® solution...