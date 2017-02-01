Emuge Cut and Form End Mills feature dual functionality.February 1, 2017
Available in stub length and standard length designs with 6, 8, 10 and 12 mm cutting diameters, Emuge Cut and Form End Mills combine three cutting edges and three burnishing edges to produce polished mirror surfaces as fine as 0.08 μm Ra. Product is suitable for medical, jewelry and electronic industries.Read More
IX Series I/O Connectors come with EMI/ESD shielding.February 1, 2017
Available in right angle or straight versions, IX Series I/O connectors feature positive metal lock with pre-load springs. Delivering 5000 mating/unmating cycles, connectors can be mounted on PCB containing both THT and SMT leads. Operated in -40°C to +80°C temperature range, each pin comes with different current rating and 30V AC voltage rating. Suitable for servo amps, servers and robotics... Read More
SRMH-24R Monitor comes with Ambient Light Sensor.February 1, 2017
Suitable for military, sports stadiums, marine and mobile/portable surveillance systems, SRMH-24R Monitor features 24 in. screen with 1920 x 1080 full HD resolution. Offering 1,500 nits of brightness, SRMH-24R is designed with Ambient Light Sensor for automatic adjustment of brightness. Product produces clear, sharp video images in direct and bright sunlight.Read More
ICE Series Inside Corner Elbow enables installations in inaccessible locations.February 1, 2017
Used in ceiling installation for communications and power, hard-to-reach 90-degree bends under decks and below floors, ICE Inside Corner Elbow allows for multiple conduit runs which are to be installed in parallel without interference while accessing elbow’s cover. Providing smooth pulling surface for conductors to glide against, product enables for easy access when adding or removing cables... Read More
CMOS Camera provides automatic color correction.February 1, 2017
Featuring 2/3 in. CMOS sensor and USB 3.0 interfacing port, CMOS Camera comes with integrated optics and HDR. Offering 7 fps at 42 MP, 110 fps at full HD resolution, product measures 36 x 36 x 26 mm. Camera comes with barcode SDK, measurement software and IC measure.Read More
RCA-LS e3 Series Film Chip Resistors are resistant to sulfur.February 1, 2017
Available in 0406, 0612, 1020, 1218, and 1225 densely packed PCBs, RCA-LS e3 Series Film Chip Resistors deliver 0.5 to 2.0 W power rating with operating voltage ranging in 50 V to 200 V. Offering from 1 Ω up to 2.2 MΩ resistance range with ± 1 % and ± 5 % tolerances and ± 100 ppm/K and ± 200 ppm/K TCR, units are RoHS-compliant and halogen-free.Read More
RT-ZPR20 Power Rail Probe offers 1:1 attenuation.February 1, 2017
Designed for power integrity measurements together with R&S RTE and R&S RTO2000 oscilloscopes, RT-ZPR20 Power Rail Probe offers 2GHz bandwidth and ± 60V DC offset voltage. Featuring high-precision DC voltmeter and 1:1 attenuation factor, RT-ZPR20 provide ± 850 mV dynamic voltage range. Used for IoT components with fast digital interfaces, fast memory chips and highly sensitive analog... Read More
NXIR-RF100C NIR SMD Photodiodes feature anti-reflective coated window.February 1, 2017
Used in laser-monitoring, rain and sun-sensor applications, NXIR-RF100C SMD Photodiodes come in 3mm x 3.5mm rugged package with 1mm2 active area. Operated in -40°C to +125°C temperature range, product features anti-reflective coated window for providing >98% transmission. Delivering 0.62 A/W at 850nm and 0.35 A/W at 1064nm responsivity, product offers 3pF capacitance at 0V, shunt resistance... Read More
Cyclops HDMI Digital Microscope provides adjustable illumination.February 1, 2017
Reducing eye strain and neck fatigue due to frequent microscope use, Cyclops HDMI Digital Microscope provides high quality images on large screen. Digital Microscope offers magnification range up to 132x on 21.5 in. HD monitor. Featuring HDMI output, 2-megapixel sensor, unit offers crisp, high resolution, stunning and HD picture quality. Product comes with infrared remote control to set... Read More
InVent™ Series Ventilation Fans reduce air leakage.February 1, 2017
Available in contemporary, transitional or traditional styles, InVent™ Series Ventilation Fans come with FoldAway mounting ears. Designed in Oil Rubbed Bronze, Satin Nickel, and Polished Steel corrosion-resistant models, product is embedded with TrueSeal Damper Technology. Units feature EzDuct connector for providing easy connection with fan housing and duct.Read More
WDP Passive Multiplexers do not need new fiber optic channels.February 1, 2017
Addressing optical applications not compatible with active WDM technology, FiberPlex WDP Passive Multiplexers recover large portion of 400,000 GHz fiber optic cable. Product multiplexes 8 or 16 data channels onto pair of singlemode fiber by dividing into wavelengths. Suitable in campuses, data centers, telecoms and broadcast facilities. Product has virtually no bandwidth limitations due to its... Read More
F5 Mobile Workstation features Intel Xeon E5 1200 V5 processor.February 1, 2017
Using Intel C236 chipset and LGA 1151 socket, Tornado F5 Mobile Workstation supports workloads for cloud, high performance computing, networking and storage. Supporting up to 4 slots for 64GB of DDR4-3000 SODIMM memory, up to 8 TB RAID storage, product features two SATA SSD and one 9.5mm SATA3 6Gb/s storage drive. Equipped with 14.4V 5225mAh/75.24Wh lithium-ion swappable battery pack, unit... Read More
eZNTW Programmable Thermostat features onboard Wi-Fi.February 1, 2017
Available in variety of housing color options and customizable layout, eZNTW Programmable Thermostat features intuitive and customizable touch-interface. Combined with Wi-Fi and enOcean connectivity, product can be configured using NFC-enabled mobile devices or webpage through WiFi. Used in high occupancy locations like higher education dormitories and healthcare facilities, thermostat is... Read More
Stay Current on Advancements in Bearing TechnologyFebruary 1, 2017
Emerson Bearing Boston becomes "One-Stop" Super Precision Bearing Information Resource
BOSTON, MA - Emerson Bearing Boston, now serves as a "one-stop" bearing information resource for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) markets around the world. The company has announced the release of a collection of Super Precision Bearing resources to... Read More
Turned Parts for Aircraft Production: Leipold Group Manufactures for the Aviation IndustryFebruary 1, 2017
- Manufacturer adds aviation products to its precision portfolio
- Leipold assures product quality through production on one of the most efficient CNC double-spindle machines available
- Partnership with GMT GmbH ensures a take-off into aviation
Wolfach (Germany), 10 January 2017 - Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier: The Leipold Group is producing turned parts for the... Read More
Komatsu Hosts “Day-in-the-Life” Construction Career Fair for Three GA CollegesFebruary 1, 2017
Chattahoochee Tech, Kennesaw State and Reinhart University students talk technology, job prospects and train on Komatsu equipment
Rolling Meadows, Ill., - January 31, 2017 - Komatsu America Corp., a leading global heavy equipment manufacturer, recently hosted more than 30 students from three Atlanta-area colleges and technical schools at the Komatsu America, Cartersville, GA customer... Read More
Rockwell Automation Recognized for Initiatives in Women’s Inclusion and AdvancementFebruary 1, 2017
Prestigious Catalyst Award highlights culture change embedded throughout the company
MILWAUKEE - Rockwell Automation has been announced as a 2017 Catalyst Award winner and will be recognized on March 8 in New York City for the company’s Culture of Inclusion journey. The Catalyst Award honors innovative organizational approaches that address the recruitment, development and advancement... Read More
Multi-Pack Solutions Promotes New Operations Manager for Wipes BusinessFebruary 1, 2017
MT. PROSPECT, IL: Multi-Pack Solutions™ has promoted David Sanchez-Turner to Operations Manager for their Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based wet wipes manufacturing business, where he will lead the company’s Production, Procurement, and Logistics teams. David will be responsible for leading lean and quality-based production initiatives in support of the company’s core commitments to delivering... Read More
WAGO Announces 2017 Schedule for Free Customer TrainingFebruary 1, 2017
Germantown, WI - January 2017 - WAGO offers customer trainings at no charge, held at WAGO Corporation headquarters in Germantown, Wisconsin. The 2017 schedule includes training on the WAGO-I/O-SYSTEM along with WAGO-I/O-PRO and e!COCKPIT Programming Software packages:
Customer Training Schedule... Read More
Magnetic Mount Dual and Triple Band Antennas come with weather-proof enclosure.January 31, 2017
Available in TW7872 and TW7972 models, Magnetic Mount Antennas provide multi-path signal rejection. TW7872 is capable of receiving GPS L1/L2, GLONASS G1/G2 and TW7972 is capable of receiving GPS L1/L2/L5, GLONASS G1/G2/G5. Units feature magnetic mount, IP67 weather-proof enclosure with pre-tapped screw holes. TW7872 and TW7972 comes with pre-filter for protecting against intermodulation and... Read More