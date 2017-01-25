EVD 500 Series DC/DC Converters feature remote on/off.January 25, 2017
Featuring metal baseplate for heat transfer to metal mounting surface, EVD 500 Series DC/DC Converters offer 30uA Quiescent Current Draw. Product has two input ranges 30 to 65 VDC and 50 to 120VDC and with 13.5 or 14.2VDC output voltages. Having 500 ms start up time and rise time, converter is operated in -40 to +75°C ambient temperature. With 1% line regulation and 7% load regulation,... Read More
ADU-500 RTU Data Logger is ultra-low power with alarming capabilities.January 25, 2017
Supporting 48 measurement channels based on SDI-12 communication protocol, ADU-500 RTU Data Logger features SDI-12 'smart' sensor data acquisition. Device includes three digital inputs, two analog inputs, one pulse counter input and operates in -40 to 65°C temperature. Using MODBUS ASCII protocol, device supports data acquisition from sensors with RS-485 serial interface. Suitable for... Read More
ICO100 Fanless Embedded System comes with Intel® Atom™ x5-E3930 Processor.January 25, 2017
Supporting DDR3L SO-DIMM slot up to 8 GB system memory, ICO100 DIN-rail fanless embedded system is equipped with two PCI Express Mini Card slots, one mSATA storage card and 3G/GPRS/Wi-Fi connections. Designed with RS-232/422/485 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, one Gigabit Ethernet, device comes with I/O connectivity and measures 31 x 100 x 125 mm. Device is operated in -20°C to 70°C temperature... Read More
71131 XMC Module features 16-bit A/Ds.January 25, 2017
Featuring Xilinx Kintex UltraScale FPGA architecture, 71131 XMC Module is provided with eight A/D Acquisition IP Modules for capturing and moving data. Designed to operate with carrier boards in PCIe, 3U & 6U VPX, AMC, and 3U & 6U, XMC module comes with eight HF or IF input ports coupled to ADS42LB69 dual 250 MHz, 16-bit A/D converters. Unit comes with Navigator™ Design Suite and pre... Read More
LSF0108-Q1 8-Channel Bidirectional Translator eliminates need for external pull-ups.January 25, 2017
Supporting multi-voltage translation and speeds more than 100 MHz, LSF0108-Q1 8-channel Bidirectional Translator features one-shot edge rate accelerators. TXS010x-Q1 bidirectional translator supporting 2 to 8 channels is designed with integrated 10Kohm pull up resistors. Capable of connecting to standard interfaces as I2C, SD and SIM cards, translators meet AEC-Q100 standards.Read More
8008A Pressure Gauge meets EN837-1 and ASME B40.100 standards.January 25, 2017
Meeting EN837-1 and ASME B40.100 standards, 8008A Pressure Gauge ensures accuracy and long term performance. Featuring corrosion resistant stainless steel body, unit comes with liquid fill vibration dampening and is suitable for hydraulic systems and compressors.Read More
Switching Mode Power Supplies come with back-up option.January 25, 2017
Suitable for automation, process control and semiconductor manufacturing industry, Switching Mode Power Supplies are available in single, two or three phase supply models. Designed with wide range of input supply options and output power, units available for buffering, DC backup and battery charging, UPS and active Oring control.Read More
Model APD Plenum Fan features galvanized steel frame.January 25, 2017
Operated up to18000 cfm and 10 in.wg of external static pressure, Model APD Plenum Fan features compact size and coated 7-bladed backward-curved steel wheel. Used as single fan or in parallel fan array applications, unit eliminates cost required in maintaining belt drive plenum fans. Constructed from formed and bolted galvanized steel frame, Plenum fan can be combined with VFD to control air... Read More
VRF Smart Gateway provides data in structured and organized form.January 25, 2017
Organizing data and making it available on any connected device, Variable Refrigerant Flow Smart Gateway works over Ethernet to find all data points from VRF indoor and outdoor units. Smart Gateway can be integrated into Metasys BAS and BACnet BAS to structure and organize data. Featuring Metasys BAS with Metasys user interface and offline configuration, gateway is enabled with Wi-Fi... Read More
York EcoAdvance meets ASHRAE standards.January 25, 2017
Suitable for retrofit applications on existing HVAC systems, York EcoAdvance can be installed vertically or horizontally. Featuring built-in electronics and software and IoT connectivity, unit is equipped with HVAC Load Reduction. Reducing HVAC system water consumption and improving air quality, product uses smart sensors for monitoring system performance and air quality inside building.Read More
PFERD Inc ALU/NF CUT Burs Improve Surface Finish, Stock Removal and Tool Life in Aluminum and Non-Ferrous Metal ApplicationsJanuary 25, 2017
Burs in the ALU/NF CUT family are optimized for soft non-ferrous metals like brass, copper, and tin, as well as harder materials such as alloys with a high SiC content, titanium, titanium alloys and bronze.
Milwaukee, WI - The comprehensive line of ALU/NF CUT carbide burs from PFERD brings new levels of machining performance particularly to aluminum applications. Aluminum has grown... Read More
Chain-Vey® Motorized Chain & Puck CleanerJanuary 25, 2017
(Jan 2017) CHICAGO, IL The Chain-Vey Motorized Chain & Puck Cleaner is a non-Rube Goldberg designed, surprisingly simple, fully enclosed unit for superior chain and puck cleaning capabilities. The advantage of motorized cleaning is increased surface agitation - desirable in some sticky or oily particle applications. Inside the unit are two cylindrical brushes composed of durable food grade... Read More
Rigaku Innovative Technologies Announces Synchrotron Optics Refurbishment Program and New Optics and Coatings for Synchrotron ApplicationsJanuary 25, 2017
Proprietary, cost-effective process restores performance, while new optics deliver high reflectivity and precision
Rigaku Innovative Technologies (RIT), a global supplier of high performance multilayer optics, announces that it cleans and recoats old synchrotron optics to either retask the optics for new applications or to refurbish and repair the coatings to enhance performance. This... Read More
Cabinets Help Alleviate Temperature ConcernsJanuary 25, 2017
January 24, 2017 - STI’s heated enclosures offer an excellent way to secure electronics outside and in exposed environments such as unheated warehouses, storage units, freezers, etc.
The radiant heat plate prevents controls from becoming sluggish or inoperable. Heaters are designed to keep temperatures above 32° inside the covers. Multiple sizes available for controls, pull stations,... Read More
Alicat Adds Backlit Monochrome Display to Mass Flow and Pressure InstrumentsJanuary 25, 2017
Improved readability in any lighting condition with low power consumption
Tucson, Arizona (January 24, 2017) – Alicat Scientific has added backlighting as a standard feature on monochrome LCD displays for its core range of mass flow meters, mass flow controllers and pressure controllers. The backlighting illuminates Alicat’s full-information, menu-driven, multi-parameter LCD display... Read More
CO2 Lenses and Mirrors Optimized for Wood Engraving LasersJanuary 25, 2017
A line of field-replacement CO2 optics that feature lenses in a wide range of focal lengths for low power lasers where depth-of-field is critical is available from Laser Research Optics of Providence, Rhode Island.
Laser Research Optics CO2 Laser Lenses and Mirrors meet OEM and ISO-10110 specifications and are optimized for 10.6 µm wood cutting and engraving laser systems where... Read More
ReleaSys Mold Release Agent is thermally stable.January 25, 2017
Compatible with resins, composites, urethanes and elastomers, ReleaSys Mold Release Agent provides water-based options for reducing environmental impact. Reducing downtime and scrap rates, product minimizes mold fouling. Suitable for construction, marine, recreational and wind energy industry, ReleaSys is made from wax- and silicone-free release agents and offers high slip, chemical resistance... Read More
Coatings Concepts Provides the Latest in Formulation SolutionsJanuary 25, 2017
EXTON, Pa., January 24, 2017 As part of its mission to provide coatings manufacturers with the latest information on formulation solutions, Sartomer Americas (a business unit of Arkema Inc.) announces the release of Coatings Concepts. This free technical booklet contains six articles by industry experts to help compounders enhance their coatings formulations to advance performance in a wide... Read More
Plasma Etch, Inc. Performing Live Plasma Cleaning Demonstrations at MD&M West 2017January 25, 2017
Carson City, NV – Plasma Etch Inc, a leader in plasma treatment, will be providing live demonstrations of two of the company’s most popular products to attendees at the Med Tech World MD&M West 2016 trade show. Company representatives will be giving demonstrations of the company’s popular PE-50 plasma cleaner along with the Plasma Wand. The show runs February 7 – 9 at the Anaheim... Read More
Shaft Collar 3-D Prototype Allows Rapid Proof-of-Concept TestingJanuary 25, 2017
A new shaft collar and component prototype 3-D printing program that lets users create their own working models of special-purposed parts within hours has been introduced by Stafford Manufacturing Corp. of Wilmington, MA.
The Stafford 3-D Prototype Development Service lets users create a 3-D printed part from a print within a few hours and quickly test the form, fit and function to... Read More