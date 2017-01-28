Instrumentation Amplifier are compatible with all 12, 16, or 24-bit A/D devices.January 28, 2017
Available in USBPIA-S1™ and USBPGF-S1™ models, Instrumentation Amplifier comes with ready-made windows application and Software Development Kit. Controlled from external source, product provides 0.1 Hz to 200 kHz low pass filter corner frequency. Suitable for filtering applications in sound and vibration testing, units each module is wired for different or single-ended measurement.
NuPower™ Xtender™ Bidirectional Amplifier features automatic transmit sensing.January 28, 2017
Available in 12C04A model NW-BA-12C04A with part number, NuPower™ Xtender™ Bidirectional Amplifier operates with +5dBm input level with 3.5 dB noise figure. Featuring fast T/R mode switch time of < 1.5 μs, unit offers 15 watts of RF power across 1.0 to 2.5 GHz L- & S- band frequencies. Using Gallium Nitride power amplifier device technology, product features 6.9 cu in. small form factor
EZ-Path® Retrofit Device offers low L rating.January 28, 2017
Featuring smoke-sealing foam, EZ-Path® Retrofit Device offers low L Rating values to minimize smoke leakage. Capable of accommodating bushings snapped or screwed onto ends of sleeves, product permit cables to spill out of sleeve and travel in any direction. Combined with intumescent technology, EZ-Path® converts overfilled cable sleeves in to 100 percent code-compliant sleeves.
Ruskin® Life Safety Dampers Available for UL Design I503 Horizontal InstallationJanuary 28, 2017
Ruskin has more than 70 models that can be used with the UL I503 design specification, including the high-performance, low-profile FSD–LP series and DFD-LP
Grandview, MO – (Jan. 26, 2017) – The Ruskin® portfolio of life safety solutions includes more than 70 models of 1½-hour rated fire and combination fire/smoke dampers that can be mounted horizontally in UL design I503. The
Very Stable, High Precision, High Load, Low Cost Motorized Vertical Lift Stage from OES!January 28, 2017
Van Nuys, CA - The AT20-100 Motorized Vertical Lift Stage from Optimal Engineering Systems, Inc. (OES) is a very stable, high precision, high load vertical lift stage that can be easily integrated into almost any application. The large 120 mm x 180 mm (4.72 in. x 7.08 in.) drilled and tapped platform has a vertical travel of 100 mm (3.93 in.) and features: 3.315 µ (non- Micro-Step)
TopLine’s Micro-coil Springs (MSC) for CCGAs in Harsh Environments Featured at IPC/APEX EXPO 2017January 28, 2017
Absorbs Extreme Shock CCGA and BGA Components; Novel Interconnect Innovation
Milledgeville, Georgia, USA – TopLine, a leading designer and manufacturer of electronic components and packaging solutions for PCB assemblies, will exhibit its MSC Series of Micro-coil springs, a novel interconnect for CCGA (Ceramic Column Grid Array) IC packages for harsh environments. In tests using daisy
Filling Pumps for the Pharmaceutical Production: Short Cycle Times and High FlexibilityJanuary 28, 2017
Viscous products for volumes of 0.1 to 20 ml
Efficiency in the production process
Pharmaceutical production lines are to a large extent automated. The prerequisite for a cost-efficient and effective filling line is a high application rate or a short cycle time. This is made possible by filling pumps which, on the one hand, enable the high speed in the filling process. And, on the
Lindberg/MPH Ships Atmosphere Box Furnace for Research and DevelopmentJanuary 28, 2017
January 20, 2017 – Lindberg/MPH announced the shipment of an atmosphere box furnace for research and development purposes.
The maximum temperature rating for this furnace is 1100°C and has a work chamber of 36" W x 48" D x 36" H making it ideal for heat treating a variety of part sizes. The atmosphere box furnace has a wide temperature range of 760°C to 1,100°C. The
Lindberg/MPH Ships Tilting Melting Furnace to Aluminum Die CasterJanuary 28, 2017
Lindberg/MPH announced the shipment of an aluminum central melting, tilting reverberatory furnace to an die cast supplier of the transportation, industrial, and leisure markets. The melting furnace will be used to melt aluminum used in the die cast process.
The maximum recommended metal temperature for this tilting furnace is 1,500°F. The furnace is loaded with aluminum ingot, T-bars,
SpeedMask® 9-7001 Maskant can withstand wave solder.January 28, 2017
Designed for protecting connectors with no discoloration or corrosion, SpeedMask® 9-7001 Maskant is compatible with gold and copper connector pins. Eliminating ionic contamination or residue left by masking methods, SpeedMask® 9-7001 is halogen and silicon-free and extreme thixotropic.
Unidrive M700 Variable Speed Drives for cooling in power station.January 28, 2017
Controlling 22 cooling tower fans in two towers of power station, Unidrive M700 VSD minimizes power usage at low unit loads. VSDs have soft start, prestart braking and real-time Ethernet capability. M700 VSDs enable for flexible controlling of induction and permanent magnet motors.
ORAFILM 1375 Adhesive Transfer Tape offers high shear strength.January 28, 2017
Resisting ultraviolet radiation, extreme temperatures, chemicals, solvents and humidity, ORAFILM 1375 Adhesive Transfer Tape is highly transparent, 60-micron pure acrylic adhesive. Used for signs and front plates and product displays, product is durable on metal, varnish and high energy surfaces and can be used both indoors and outdoors.
Heat Casters and Wheels feature stainless steel shielded ball bearings.January 28, 2017
Suitable for food manufacturing, autoclaves and product finish systems, High Heat Casters and Wheels come with 250°F - 750°F temperature capabilities. Available in 3in. to 12in. diameter, wheels feature Ultratherm™ and can be loaded up to 2000lbs. Having 260 to 9000 lbs load capacity, casters come with MagmaMax™ Extra Heavy Duty Series which provide extra thick forgings. Both products
SANIWEDGE™ Wedge Wire Screen is resistant to abrasion.January 28, 2017
Available in .005 in. and 0.0015 in. retentions, SANIWEDGE™ Wedge Wire Screen can be shaped to curved panels, conical strainers and triangular sections. Suitable in water and waste, aggregate and mineral processing, pulp and paper, chemical, petrochemical, food, drug and beverage industries, product acts as filler media for use in basket strainers and resin traps.
Weld Purge Monitor comes with OLED display.January 28, 2017
Delivering up to 1 ppm accuracy, PurgEye® 200 Weld Purge Monitor is IP65 rated and can be operated in desert or tropical conditions. Featuring integral electro mechanical pump, product works on battery or mains power. Embedded with PurgeLog™ software to provide quality control documents for each weld, monitor has louder, pre-settable alarms for change in oxygen levels and can be switched
HEAVYCON Connectors Receive UL 508A CertificationJanuary 28, 2017
Middletown, Pa. - The HEAVYCON rectangular connector system from Phoenix Contact now meets the UL 508A standard for use in industrial control equipment. This certification is important for industrial control cabinet builders in North America who produce UL certified electrical enclosures. Industrial enclosures that comply with UL 508A standards must use components that have been evaluated and
Custom Theater Products from Energy Transformation SystemsJanuary 28, 2017
Currently, ETS has SDS Custom Theater products in 16 Broadway shows including "Hamilton" and "Human".
ETS has seen the demand for their SDS Custom Theater products such as the Audio Adapters (SDS901 and SDS902), Audio and Video Matrix hubs (SDS899 and SDS905) surge as audio technicians around the world discover their convenience. Not only are the SDS Custom Theater line of products
STANLEY® FATMAX® Fiberglass Round Point ShovelJanuary 28, 2017
Trade shovel with advanced technologies
ANTIOCH, Calif. - The STANLEY® FATMAX® brand is synonymous with high quality and durability. FATMAX has proven to exceed the expectations of professional tradesmen across the globe, with countless innovations and patented technologies.
We are pleased to offer you an exclusive introduction to the Fiberglass Round Point Shovel within the
Ergonomic, Economical PailPRO ™ Moves Heavy Pails with EaseJanuary 28, 2017
The Morse PailPRO two-wheel truck moves a heavy five-gallon pail or can with ease. Simply place the pail handle over the hook, pull back on PailPRO handle to lift pail with leverage and move pail. It rolls easily on two 8” (20.3 cm) diameter MORTUF hard polyolefin wheels. For storage, PailPRO stands upright by itself. Capacity is 150 Lb. (68 kg).
smartGAS NDIR Gas Sensor ModulesJanuary 28, 2017
Jan 2017 - Santa Rosa, CA. - smartGAS gas sensor modules use infra-red absorption of gases (NDIR technology) to make accurate, reliable and cost-efficient gas detectors. They are used in a wide variety of applications in process measuring and ambient air monitoring. The smartGAS NDIR gas sensor modules are environmentally friendly, long-lasting and reliable.
Gases include:
CO &