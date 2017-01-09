Enerjoy Radiant Acoustic Panels are maintenance-free.January 9, 2017
Available in 2 x 2 ft. or 2 x 4 ft. sizes, Enerjoy Radiant Acoustic Panels enable optimization of IAQ air change with humidification, dehumidification or cooling as required. Dampening and absorbing sound, panels eliminate need for temperature stratification. Avoiding noise, dust, odor and germs or contaminants, units are ceiling mounted that makes floor space is fully optimized and deliver... Read More
Tractor Adapters are capable of converting loaders to universal skid steer mount.January 9, 2017
Allowing more versatility in attachment options, Adapters are designed for loaders on Versatile, Ford and New Holland Bidirectional™ tractors. Available in four models, adapters convert loaders into universal skid steer mount or Euro mounts. Product is suitable for Versatile 160, 256, 276, Ford 9030 Bidirectional™ tractors, TV140, TV145 and TV6070 New Holland loader models.Read More
Circus LED Lens Magnifier features auto shut off system.January 9, 2017
Delivering 90 CRI and 4000°K color temperature, Circus LED Lens Magnifiers are available in 3.5 or 5-diopter white crown glass lens. Featuring 6.5 in. diameter optical lens and die cast aluminum housing, units can be positioned vertically, horizontally and laterally with 45 in. spring-balanced arm. Designed with 10W circular LED module, units eliminate shadows. Offering secondary... Read More
Ellwood Texas Forge Navasota, LLC Received Accreditation from the National Aerospace and Defense Accreditation program, also known as NadcapJanuary 9, 2017
Ellwood Texas Forge Navasota (ETFN) received Nadcap accreditation for Heat Treatment and Aerospace Quality System (AC7004) in January 2016. Nadcap accreditation for Non-Destructive Testing was received in October 2016.
Nadcap is recognized as the international quality assurance standard for Special Processes used in the aerospace and defense industries. Nadcap's distinguished list... Read More
Bernal Industrial Named Guill Representative for Mexico: Firm has Agents Throughout the Country, Serving the Extrusion IndustryJanuary 9, 2017
Guill dies and crossheads for plastic, rubber and other material extrusions are now being sold by Bernal Industrial throughout Mexico. With more than 50 years of experience, Guill is a recognized technology leader in the design and manufacture of extrusion tooling for various applications. These include medical tubing, multi-lumen, multi-layer, profile products, rubber, plastics, wire & cable... Read More
Hudson Chemicals Corp has New and Innovative Industrial Cleaning ProductsJanuary 9, 2017
Hudson Chemicals Corp has new and innovative Industrial cleaning products. Their creative Engineering & Development team, and knowledgeable Regional Telesales staff, is hard at work. Ready to provide, what they’ve come to be known for: Environmentally and Workplace Safe, Cost Effective, Top Performing Industrial Cleaning Products and Field / Facilities Maintenance Materials.
They have... Read More
SGS Begins Offering Portable Emissions Measurement System (PEMS) TestingJanuary 9, 2017
TROY, MI September 9, 2016 - SGS, a leading global inspection, verification, testing and certification company, is now adding portable emissions measurement system (PEMS) testing to its comprehensive portfolio of transportation testing services in the US. The PEMS unit is used to assess mobile source emissions for vehicles and other engine operated machines in on-road or in-use working... Read More
UI Series Transformer offers low electromagnetic interference.January 9, 2017
Suitable for LED lighting, electric metering and motor control, ands SELV and PELV circuit applications, UI Series Transformer offers Inherently Short-Circuit protection. Delivering 0.8VA-70VA power with 50/60Hz frequency and 4000Vrms Dielectric strength, unit features vacuum potted impregnation. Approved to TUV/CE in EN61558/EN60950 and UL 506, 5085-1, 5085-2 standards, and units are ROHS... Read More
Zera Food Recycler is operated through whirlpool® mobile app.January 9, 2017
Using oxygen, moisture, heat and mixing to perform decomposition process, Zera™ Food Recycler break down food waste within 24 hours. Designed to fit into kitchen, product is operated using simple push button and unit is operated remotely using Whirlpool® mobile app.Read More
COIN® VK950 Sprinklers feature corrosion resistant Nickel PTFE plating.January 7, 2017
Designed to protect areas constructed of wood truss, bar joists or composite wood joists, COIN VK950 Sprinklers meet cULus standards for use in hazard combustible and non-combustible spaces. Rated to 200°F temperature, unit features 15 mm NPT thread. Offering 16 ft x 16 ft coverage area and 60 in. height, product can be installed in CPVC and steel wet pipe sprinkler systems. Featuring glass... Read More
A120nx Horizontal Machining Center features automatic pallet changer.January 7, 2017
Designed with standard high torque 8,000-rpm spindle, A120nx Horizontal Machining Center can travel up to 1,900 mm, 1,600 mm and 1,700 mm in -X, -Y, and -Z axis respectively. Capableof housing tools up to 35.4 in. long, 14.0 in. diameter with up to 77 lbs weight, unit can switch between pallets in 38 sec. Combined with air-blow system and chip and management features, product delivers 46,500... Read More
SideWinder Vise eliminates need of re-indicating setup.January 7, 2017
Available in SDW25 II and SDW35 models mounting on to 6 and 8-in. vises, SideWinder Vises feature integral bracket which allows mounting to machine table on stationary jaw end of Vise. Using Kurt Pull-Type design, unit reduces jaw deflection for accurate clamping. Featuring 80,000-PSI robust ductile iron bodies, unit comes with convenient locating pin and is designed to reduce setup time for... Read More
FSI 800 Series Rotary Encoders are suitable for SIL2/PLd applications.January 7, 2017
Suitable for drive and measurement applications such as pulp and paper, forest and wood processing, agriculture, aggregate and mining equipment, FSI 800 Series Rotary Encoders take less space and need less cabling. Designed to withstand to high-disturbance environments, units are certified to use in SIL2/PLd applications. FSI 862 hallow shaft encoder meets EN ISO 13849-1, EN 61800-5-2, IEC... Read More
Loading Dock Safety Gate features durable powder coat yellow finishing.January 7, 2017
Complied to 1910.23 OSHA standards, Loading Dock Safety Gate uses slam-proof dampening system. Designed to adjust in 8 ft or 10 ft loading dock areas, unit features counterbalanced design. Minimizing danger of falls from docks and bays, product offers easy, one hand operation with its counterbalance design.Read More
Model 6280 LC Duplex A/B Switch features front panel LED display.January 7, 2017
Designed with LC Duplex, Multi-mode, 62.5/125 micron A, B and COM ports, Model 6280 LC Duplex A/B Switch features both front panel push button control and RS232 remote control. Housed in slim desktop style enclosure, unit consists of DB9 female Serial Interface Remote port for remote controlling. Accepting RS232 ASCII commands with 1300nm wavelength, unit’s ports are configured per... Read More
DTM300-D Power Supplies meet IEC 60601-1 and ITE IEC 60950-1 safety standards.January 7, 2017
Available in 12V, 19V, 24V, 28V, 48V and 54V outputs with 90 to 264VAC input voltage, DTM300-D Power Supplies offer is 4,000Vac input to output isolation with <100 µA torch current. Operating in -30 to +60°C temperature, product is supplied through both AC and DC power through 60320-C18 and ten-pin Molex Mini-Fit® connectors respectively. Housed in 222mm x 112mm x 45mm (LxWxH) rugged and... Read More
PXS0108 MicroTCA Chassis follows mix and match approach.January 7, 2017
Available in 1U rugged, 2U, 5U, and 8U heights, PXS0108 MicroTCA Chassis offers mix and match approach for MicroTCA Carrier Hub (MCH), power and payloads modules. Providing solution for 1 or 2 MCHs, single or dual power supplies and AMCs of multiple sizes, 6-slot MicroTCA system offers PCIe Gen3 speeds backplane choices and performs failover, remote management and power sequencing... Read More
DC-DC Converter Series complies with DOSA 16th brick footprint.January 7, 2017
Available with base plate heat spreader, DC-DC Converter provides up to 100W of usable power. Used in distributed power architecture applications, Converter provides output from 2.5 to 24Vdc for input voltage ranges of 2:1 input up to 100W and 4:1 inputs up to 50W with 2250VDC input to output isolation. Featuring auto-restart OVP, OCP and OTP protections, UVLO, remote sensing, product measures... Read More
FlowCam Macro Imaging System for particles of subvisible sizes.January 7, 2017
Providing data on particles and microorganisms with sizes ranging from 250 µm to 5 mm, FlowCam Macro Imaging and Analysis System detects and produces sharp digital images. Suitable for analytical scientists, biochemists, pharmaceutical engineers and lab managers, FlowCam provides high-resolution digital image in seconds and analyses in 30 various morphological parameters.Read More
Verasys Plug-and-Play Control System offers solution to Smart Equipment.January 7, 2017
Used in single-zone and multi-zone applications, Verasys brings together HVACR equipment and controls. Connecting with mechanical and electrical equipments, controls and sensors using wireless configurations, Verasys communicates using BACnet® MSTP and integrates with Metasys system. On detection of faults and diagnostics, product delivers alarm notifications via email or text. Verasys... Read More