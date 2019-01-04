NRC Announces New Franchise Alliance with Seoul Semiconductor

New Agreement with Seoul Semiconductor Creates Synergistic Lighting Cooperative with NRC Electronics

Boca Raton, FL - December 2018 - NRC Electronics, Inc., a leading-edge provider of electronics products, engineering support services and logistical expertise, announced the signing of an historic, synergistic, franchise distribution agreement with Seoul Semiconductor, Co., LTD. a leading, global innovator of LED products and technology.

According to Seoul Semi's Marketing Manager, Andrew Smith:

"The newly forged alliance between NRC Electronics and Seoul Semiconductor provides the market with a focused partnership, concentrated on bettering the design and supply chain efforts for the lighting community. Seoul’s extensive LED portfolio compliments NRC's vast lighting-oriented catalog, allowing NRC to better address general, architectural, and specialty lighting segments."

Further along these lines, Seoul Semi's GM and Sr. Director of Channel and Marketing, Jared Davidson, had this to say:

“With today’s ever evolving market, Seoul’s engineering and technology advantages, coupled with NRC’s lighting-ecosystem line card and flexibility, in regards to price and supply chain variables, make this a great fit.” said Davidson.

In conjunction with this, NRC's CEO Dennis Eisen had this to say about the newly formed alliance:

"The new agreement allows NRC to provide highly flexible and responsive logistics, goods, marketing and design-oriented services, that increase Seoul's current reach and technological visibility. Basically, our goal is to provide, promote and support Seoul's cutting edge technology to the entire, global LED lighting Industry. Seoul truly is unique in the LED industry, and we want people to know about it." said Eisen.

Established in 1974, NRC Electronics is an ISO certified, franchised, service-oriented distributor of electronic components, logistics, and other value-included support services.NRC has serviced the world-wide Electronics Industry for over 40 years, and is continually ranked among the top distributors of electronics components and solutions in the world. Our focus on the unique design, requirements of our OEM customers continues to provide the "Leading Edge" solutions they continuously require.

